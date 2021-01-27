Left Menu

People must explain travel reasons under new British border measures

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:30 IST
People must explain travel reasons under new British border measures
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain announced new measures to reduce travel on Wednesday with a requirement that people wishing to leave the country must fill in a form to explain why they are travelling, as well as introducing new hotel quarantine stays for some arrivals. "It is clear that there are still too many people coming in and out of our country each day," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

"We will introduce a new requirement so that people wishing to travel must first make a declaration as to why they need to travel."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: Rajasthan reports 88 more bird deaths

Over 6,930 birds have died in Rajasthan since the outbreak of the avian influenza about a month ago, officials said on Wednesday.According to an animal husbandry department report, 54 crows, four peacocks, 10 pigeons and 20 other birds died...

English lockdown set to last until at least March, Johnson indicates

Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated on Wednesday the COVID-19 lockdown in England would last until March 8 when schools could start to reopen as the government announced new measures to clamp down on travel to and from Britain.A highly c...

4 ex-chief justices of Nepal face contempt for allegedly influencing sub-judice case

While the hearing over Nepals Parliament dissolution will soon be held in the Supreme Court, two separate cases of Contempt of Court have been filed against four former chief justice in an attempt to influence a sub-judice case on Wednesday...

Ibrahimović denounces racism after spat with Lukaku

Zlatan Ibrahimovi took to social media to denounce racism on Wednesday following a spat with former teammate Romelu Lukaku during the Milan derby in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.In ZLATANs world there is no place for RACISM, Ibrahimovi wro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021