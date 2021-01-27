People must explain travel reasons under new British border measures

Britain announced new measures to reduce travel on Wednesday with a requirement that people wishing to leave the country must fill in a form to explain why they are travelling, as well as introducing new hotel quarantine stays for some arrivals. "It is clear that there are still too many people coming in and out of our country each day," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

"We will introduce a new requirement so that people wishing to travel must first make a declaration as to why they need to travel."

