Report on sound system fault during PM event sent to senior officials

An inquiry report into the causeof a minor disturbance in the sound system during PrimeMinister Narendra Modi's rally in Sivasagar district onJanuary 23 was sent to senior state officials on Wednesday.

Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Bishnu K Borah said anAdditional Deputy Commissioner was asked to probe the matteron the day of the function and the report was submittedWednesday.

''It was submitted to me in a sealed cover and I haveforwarded the report to the higher officials in theSecretariat,'' he told PTI.

On January 23, Modi launched the beginning of allotmentof land pattas to 1.06 lakh landless people in Jerenga Potharin Sivasagar by distributing ownership certificates to 10indigenous beneficiaries from across the state.

With the sound system creating disturbances in betweenhis speech, Modi had to say ''Rectify the microphone, it'screating noise while speaking''.

A source said that the noise was there for about 20seconds due to placing of a TV microphone in front of themonitor sound box. There was no noise after the boom wasremoved.

