Left Menu

U.S. stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure - Blinken

"Secretary Blinken pledged to stand with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of PRC pressure," it said, referring to the People's Republic of China. China claims almost all of the energy-rich South China Sea, which is also a major trade route. The Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan have overlapping claims.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 09:00 IST
U.S. stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure - Blinken

The United States rejects China's maritime claims in the South China Sea beyond what it is permitted under international law and stands with Southeast Asian countries resisting its pressure, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Blinken made the remarks in a call with Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin, the U.S. State Department said in a statement. "Secretary Blinken pledged to stand with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of PRC pressure," it said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

China claims almost all of the energy-rich South China Sea, which is also a major trade route. The Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan have overlapping claims. The United States has accused China of taking advantage of the distraction of the coronavirus pandemic to advance its presence in the South China Sea.

The State Department said Blinken, who took office this week in Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, "underscored that the United States rejects China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea to the extent they exceed the maritime zones that China is permitted to claim under international law." U.S. relations with China deteriorated under former U.S. President Donald Trump over a variety of issues including the pandemic, Chinese policies in Hong Kong, Beijing's treatment of its Muslim minority and trade.

Two weeks ago, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and companies for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hits west Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck west Delhi on Thursday morning, said National Centre for Seismology NCS.As per NCS, the tremors were felt around 917 am at a depth of 15 kilometres.Earthquake of Magni...

Maha: Fabric factory gutted in major fire

A synthetic fabric manufacturing unit was gutted in a major fire that broke out in an industrial area of Maharashtras Thane district on Thursday morning, officials said.There was no loss of life due to the blaze as per the initial reports, ...

Farmers' protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Red Fort, Tikri border

Two days after the violence broke out during the farmers tractor rally in various parts of the national capital, heavy security forces continue to remain deployed at the Red Fort and Tikri border. The security at the Red Fort, a national he...

Survey reveals widespread racism in English cricket, players to attend anti-racism course of PCA

England cricketers -- both men and women -- will undergo anti-racism training courses this year after a survey revealed that more than one-third of black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME players have faced the prejudice in the game.According...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021