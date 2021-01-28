PM Modi pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai
Paying tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his contribution to the freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations.Born in 1865, Rai was a noted freedom fighter from Punjab and came to be known as Punjab Kesari.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 09:26 IST
Paying tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his contribution to the freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations.
Born in 1865, Rai was a noted freedom fighter from Punjab and came to be known as Punjab Kesari. The prime minister tweeted, ''Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations.'' PTI KR DVDV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jayanti
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Punjab Kesari
- Lajpat Rai Ji
- Punjab
- Lala Lajpat Rai
ALSO READ
Swami Vivekananda's passion for country impelled him to shake conscience of every Indian: Ajit Doval
Air India carries first consignment of Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine from Hyderabad to Delhi
Declassified Trump administration report envisions India's growing role in Indo-Pacific
India, Arab League vow to cooperate against terrorism, ensure freedom of navigation, maritime security
Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to meet PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday