Left Menu

Unruly scenes in Bengal assembly over minister's remark

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:48 IST
Unruly scenes in Bengal assembly over minister's remark

Members of the Left parties andthe Congress rushed to the well of the West Bengal Assembly onThursday, protesting certain comments by TMC minister TapasRoy when he was speaking on the ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogan incidentat a programme to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthanniversary at Victoria Memorial here.

Speaker Biman Banerjee ordered that the words used byRoy against some members of the Left and the Congress wouldnot be in the record.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declined to speak atthe official programme to celebrate Bose's 125th birthanniversary on January 23 after ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans wereraised from the audience in the presence of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi.

Roy and the legislators of the Left parties and theCongress got engaged in arguments.

The protesting members, led by Sujan Chakraborty ofthe CPI(M) and Asit Mitra of the Congress went back to theirseats on a request by the Speaker.

As a point of information, minister Partha Chatterjeesaid in the House that the chief minister, who was an inviteeat the Victoria Memorial event, was insulted by some peoplewho had raised the slogans.

He said the incident occurred in the presence of theprime minister and all members of the House should condemn it.

The Speaker said Mamata Banerjee is the leader of theHouse and the incident has hurt all the members.

The Congress had come in support of Banerjee, sayingthat raising slogans in this way was an insult to the chiefminister, as the CPI(M) had described the incident as''disgraceful to the state''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

My boy's first flight: Hardik shares photo with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing daddy duty and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya. Hardik took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein he can be seen ...

WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

The World Health Organizations Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday vaccine manufacturers were working non-stop to plug shortfalls in supplies to countries struggling to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them not to jostle for del...

Alappuzha bypass thrown open to public

Union Minister for RoadTransport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday jointly opened to the public a6.8 km two-lane Alappuzha bypass on NH66 from Kommady toKalarcode in a virtually organised funct...

Pandemic opportunity to revive pending reforms in education, skill space: Pradhan

With the accelerated automation due to the COVID-19 crisis making it necessary to reskill the workforce globally, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Indias New Education Policy gives a lot of focus to reskilling and upskilli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021