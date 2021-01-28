Left Menu

Debabrata Saikia urges Railway minister for resumption of local train services in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:30 IST
Debabrata Saikia urges Railway minister for resumption of local train services in Assam

Leader of the Opposition in theAssam Assembly Debabrata Saikia has urged Railway MinisterPiyush Goyal to urgently issue orders for resumption of localtrain services in the state which was stopped last year due tothe COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Goyal on Thursday, the senior Congressleader said that in his earlier letter to the Railway Ministerin October last year, he had urged for resumption of localtrain services in the state, but no action has been initiatedin this regard so far even though three months have elapsed.

The Leader of Opposition said regular train commutersare facing immense hardship as no local trains are plying inthe state.

The worst affected persons are petty traders andvendors who travel by train to sell their wares in urban areason a daily basis, as also employees who travel daily to theirworkplaces in urban areas and return home in the evening,Saikia told the Railway minister.

Operation of local train services is essential forsuch people because their livelihood is inextricably linked tothis facility, he added.

Saikia urged Goyal to urgently issue necessary ordersfor resumption of the local trains in Assam in publicinterest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 6,000 stranded Goans contacted NRI commissioner's office amid pandemic

Over 6,000 Goans, who werestranded abroad during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, hadcontacted the office of NRI commissioner in Goa, ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly onThursday.Sawant was responding to a que...

Africa begins vaccines, sceptical Tanzania told to trust science

Some African nations have begun administering vaccines against COVID-19, regional health officials said on Thursday, though Tanzanias dissenting president was singled out for his trust in alternative remedies and God. John Nkengasong, direc...

Jamie Dornan, Hugo Weaving to star in 'The Tourist'

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan has been tapped to headline mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max.Set in Australia, the six-part series is penned by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who will also produce under ...

No COVID-19 death in Odisha for second consecutive day

No COVID-19 death wasreported from Odisha for the second consecutive day, while 113new cases were detected, a Health Department official said onThursday.Of the new cases, 67 were reported from differentquarantine centres, he said.Sambalpur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021