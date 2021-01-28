Debabrata Saikia urges Railway minister for resumption of local train services in Assam

Leader of the Opposition in theAssam Assembly Debabrata Saikia has urged Railway MinisterPiyush Goyal to urgently issue orders for resumption of localtrain services in the state which was stopped last year due tothe COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Goyal on Thursday, the senior Congressleader said that in his earlier letter to the Railway Ministerin October last year, he had urged for resumption of localtrain services in the state, but no action has been initiatedin this regard so far even though three months have elapsed.

The Leader of Opposition said regular train commutersare facing immense hardship as no local trains are plying inthe state.

The worst affected persons are petty traders andvendors who travel by train to sell their wares in urban areason a daily basis, as also employees who travel daily to theirworkplaces in urban areas and return home in the evening,Saikia told the Railway minister.

Operation of local train services is essential forsuch people because their livelihood is inextricably linked tothis facility, he added.

Saikia urged Goyal to urgently issue necessary ordersfor resumption of the local trains in Assam in publicinterest.

