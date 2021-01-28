Putin says pandemic in Russia receding, but too early to let down guard

Putin says pandemic in Russia receding, but too early to let down guardReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:39 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia was gradually receding, but that Russians should not let down their guard.
Russia reported 19,138 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, including 2,897 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,793,810 since the pandemic began.
