Left Menu

Congo's lawmakers vote to remove prime minister

With the vote to remove the prime minister, Tshisekedi has mustered enough support in parliament to sideline Kabilas party.Prime Minister Ilunkamba, who held the post for more than a year and a half, was voted out with 367 out of 377 votes.

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:47 IST
Congo's lawmakers vote to remove prime minister
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook / Sylvestre Ilunga

Lawmakers in Congo have voted to remove Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, paving the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint someone more loyal.

The no confidence vote in Ilunkamba is the latest move by Tshisekedi to distance himself from a coalition formed with his predecessor, Joseph Kabila, the strongman who governed the impoverished Central African nation for 18 years.

The coalition with Kabila's party has restricted Tshisekedi since he took office in 2019. Congo analysts say this week's vote is a strategic move to weaken Kabila's influence.

"This is indeed the first time Kabila has been significantly sidelined since he succeeded his father in 2001 and will significantly curtail his ability to run again in 2023," said Alexandre Raymakers, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk consultancy.

"It clearly shows that Tshisekedi, a president deemed to be quite weak when he took power in 2019, has shown himself to be a capable political actor able to impose his authority on the Congolese political landscape. He will now focus his efforts on preparing for his re-election in 2023," he said.

Tshisekedi won the 2019 election despite widespread allegations of large-scale fraud by Kabila to keep his party in power. Tshisekedi became president, but Kabila's party retained control of the legislature. With the vote to remove the prime minister, Tshisekedi has mustered enough support in parliament to sideline Kabila's party.

Prime Minister Ilunkamba, who held the post for more than a year and a half, was voted out with 367 out of 377 votes. Ilunkamba and other Kabila allies boycotted the vote, saying in a letter to parliament that the decision was an "unfounded political maneuver" and unconstitutional.

Tshisekedi is still forming his new political alliance, which he has named Sacred Union, to replace the coalition with Kabila's party. Analysts say it could have 25 parties, a size that might make it hard to implement reforms such as tackling corruption and passing legislation.

But Tshisekedi's supporters say despite potential challenges, it's time for a change.

"I realised that the government was not represented enough and I took responsibility," said Jolino Makelele, minister of communication and media who was present at the vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU requests inspection of AstraZeneca vaccine production in Belgium

The European Commission has asked Belgian authorities to inspect production at a plant in Belgium that makes the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, where problems have led to a large shortfall in supply.Belgiums Federal Agency for Medicines a...

Punjab govt to set up plywood park in Hoshiarpur

The Punjab government on Thursday said it will set up a dedicated plywood park in Hoshiarpur district.Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the state government will bring about Rs 100 crore of investment, which would provide employmen...

Entrepreneurs benefit more from emotional intelligence than other competencies

Research from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business found that emotional intelligence - the ability to understand, use and manage emotions to relieve stress - may be more vital to a business survival than previously thought. The ...

Unrest grows in crisis-hit Lebanon amid coronavirus lockdown

Lebanese security forces fired volleys of tear gas at rock-throwing youth in the northern city of Tripoli on Thursday amid outrage over the death of a 30-year-old protester after violent confrontations with security forces the previous day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021