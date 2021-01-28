Goa Assembly passes amendment to Lokayukta Act

The Goa Legislative Assembly onThursday passed an amendment to the Goa Lokayukta Act amidcriticism by opposition that it diluted the legislation.

Among other things, the Goa Lokayukta (Amendment)Bill, 2021 changes the qualification for the post ofLokayukta, an anti-corruption ombudsman body.

Earlier the person had to be a retired Supreme Courtjudge. The amendment provides that a retired High Court judgecan be appointed to the post.

It also curtails some of the statutory powers ofthe Lokayukta.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant introduced the bill.

During the debate, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamatsaid the Lokayukta Act of Gujarat, which is also governed bythe BJP, is more powerful than the Goa Act.

''With these amendments, the Lokayukta will be furtherredundant,'' the Congress leader said, demanding that the billbe forwarded to the select committee of the House.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte accused the BJP-ledstate government of diluting the powers of Lokayukta.

As per the amendment, even a retired bank or insurancefirm officer can become deputy Lokayukta, he said, adding thatthe changes will make the institution ''toothless''.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai alleged thatthe government was planning to dilute the powers of Lokayuktaas Justice P K Misra, who recently retired from the post, gave16 adverse orders against BJP-led government.

