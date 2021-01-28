Left Menu

Protest in Arunachal over 'Chinese village', students' body blames Centre

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:04 IST
Protest in Arunachal over 'Chinese village', students' body blames Centre

The All Arunachal PradeshStudents' Union (AAPSU) on Thursday staged a protest overChina reportedly establishing a village in the Upper Subansiridistrict of the state.

The apex students' body of the state along with 16 ofits federal units and community-based organisation staged asit-in at Indira Gandhi Park here, demanding the Centre to''act tough'' on the issue.

The union, armed with banners and placards, condemnedthe nefarious activities of China and slammed the Centre forremaining ''silent'' over the issue.

Speaking to reporters, AAPSU president Hawa Bagangblamed the Centre for its ''failure in protecting'' the statefrom ''foreign incursion''.

''The AAPSU is ready to fight against the Chinesemilitary if the central government authorises,'' Bagang said.

Bagang urged the MPs from the state to be vocal onsuch matters, concerning the interest of Arunachal Pradesh andits people.

He also appealed to the central government for roadand telecommunication connectivity in the border areas,besides releasing developmental packages and increasingmilitary deployment in the frontier state.

''The symbolic protest is a message to the Centre thatthe indigenous people of the state reject the repeated claimof China over the state's territory,'' AAPSU general secretaryTobom Dai said.

The people of the state are frustrated against thelackadaisical attitude of the Centre towards such seriousissues, he said.

Stating that China's claim over the state's territoryis an old issue, Dai blamed the successive central governmentsled by the Congress and the BJP for not taking the matterseriously.

North East Students' Organisation (NESO) coordinatorPritam Bhai Sonam urged the government for collective measuresand not to play the blame game when the issue is of nationalinterest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt eases 5G path by reducing notice period to 6 months for rolling out new tech by telcos

The government on Thursday eased the path for 5G rollout in the country by reducing to six months the notice period for offering any new technology using the spectrum being put up for auction in March. Earlier, the Department of Telecom DoT...

Senior Islamic State figure killed in Iraq, PM says

Iraqi security forces have killed Abu Yaser al-Issawi, an Islamic State commander who had claimed to be the leader of the group in Iraq and its deputy caliph, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday.Our heroic armed forces have e...

Lahiri set for Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Anirban Lahiri will tee up with Alex Noren and Tim Wilkinson from the tenth tee on the first day of the Farmers Insurance Open, the second tournament of the West Coast Swing at picturesque Torrey Pines in San Diego. The venue will also host...

A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing

On the morning of Jan. 20, hours before Joe Biden arrived at the White House as the 46th U.S. president, a clear plexiglass shield was erected at the guards desk at the entrance to the West Wing housing the executive offices.It was a small ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021