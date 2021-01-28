Sourav Ganguly undergoes fresh angioplasty, two more stents implanted

Left Menu

Indian cricket board chiefSourav Ganguly underwent another angioplasty on Thursday whentwo more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronaryarteries, an official at the private hospital where he isadmitted said.The 48-year-old cricket icon is stable.Two stents have been inserted to clear blocks in MrGangulys coronary arteries.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:57 IST
The 48-year-old cricket icon is ''stable''.

''Two stents have been inserted to clear blocks in MrGangulys coronary arteries. He is in the ICU and will remainthere for the next 12 hours for observation. Mr Ganguly is onoxygen support but he is conscious. He is stable and afteranother round of checkups tomorrow, we will shift him toanother ward,'' the official told PTI.

The decision to conduct an angioplasty was taken afternoted cardiologist Devi Shetty went through reports of testsconducted on Ganguly and consulted doctors treating him at thehospital.

''Sourav is fine. The entire process (of the surgery)underwent absolutely fine and he is okay,'' Dr Shetty said whencontacted.

According to another doctor, a member of the medicalteam formed to treat the former cricketer, said that Gangulyneeded to be on a high dose of medicines with ''a veryrestricted lifestyle''.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visitedGanguly in the hospital.

''Sourav is okay, he is doing well. I met him and hiswife Dona after he was shifted to the bed following theprocedure,'' she said.

Earlier in the day, doctors carried out a series ofmedical tests on Ganguly, who was hospitalised on Wednesdayfor the second time in a month, because of a cardiaccondition.

The former India skipper had suffered a mild heartattack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple VesselDisease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure duringwhich a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

Senior CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya also paid avisit to Ganguly in the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

