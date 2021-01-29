Trump meets with McCarthy, agrees to help Republicans take back the House

Trump meets with McCarthy, agrees to help Republicans take back the HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 02:00 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump met with House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday and agreed to help Republicans win back the majority in the House, Trump's political action committee Save America PAC said.
"President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House," Save America said in a statement. It said the meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida "was a very good and cordial one."
