Former Obama aide Malley to be named Biden's envoy on Iran -sources

Former Obama aide Malley to be named Biden's envoy on Iran -sourcesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 03:02 IST
The Biden administration is expected to name Robert Malley, a former senior foreign policy adviser to then-President Barack Obama, as its special envoy on Iran, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Malley's appointment could be announced as early as Thursday or Friday, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Iran
- Barack Obama