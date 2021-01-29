Left Menu

Will join investigation, says Deep Sidhu

Chandigarh, Jan 29 PTI Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been booked in connection with the religious flag incident at Red Fort, has said he needs some time to bring out the truth and then will join the investigation.

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been booked in connection with the religious flag incident at Red Fort, has said he needs some time to bring out the truth and then will join the investigation. The 36-year-old Sidhu is in the eye of a storm for being among the protesters who put up a religious flag atop the Red Fort on Republic Day.

“Arrest warrant has been issued against me and also a look out notice has been issued against me. First I want to give this message that I will join the investigation,” Sidhu said in a video uploaded on Facebook.

He said he needed some time to bring out the truth.

“Because whatever has been spread, it is false information and it is misleading the public at large. Therefore, I need a couple of days to bring out the truth and then I will join the investigation,” said Sidhu.

“I am requesting the investigation agencies...I have not done anything wrong then why should I run away and why should I be scared. I am not scared.I have done nothing wrong and that will come out,” he said.

He told the investigation agencies and the police department that he will come to them in two days.

“The kind of rumours being spread is not based on facts. I need two days to bring out the truth based on the facts and I will collect all the evidence and proof,” he stated.

The Delhi Police had named actor Deep Sidhu in an FIR lodged in connection with the Red Fort incident.

Sidhu was present at the Red Fort when a religious flag and a farmer flag were put at the flagpole at the historic monument, triggering massive outrage.

Sidhu had been accused by farm bodies of trying to defame their agitation and termed a ''traitor''.

On Thursday, he had hit out at farm leaders for allegedly spreading false propaganda and hatred against him.

On January 26, Sidhu, hailing from Punjab's Muktsar district, had sought to defend the action of protesters at the Red Fort, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the 'Nishan Sahib' as a symbolic protest.

Sidhu was also a close aide of BJP MP Sunny Deol, who contested from the Gurdaspur seat in Punjab during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He remained with Deol during the poll campaigning.

Deol had distanced himself from Sidhu in December last year after he joined the farmers' agitation.

