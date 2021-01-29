Goa MLA demands probe into whereabouts of pre-liberation assets

Goa MLA Rohan Khaunte on Fridaydemanded an inquiry into the whereabouts of pre-liberationassets such as gold, diamonds and coins, which were storedwith the state accounts department.

During the ongoing state Assembly session, Khauntesaid pre-liberation assets such as gold, diamonds and coins,which were in the state accounts department's treasury, do notfind mention in the budgetary document or explanatorymemorandum presented in the House.

The Independent MLA said disappearance of these assetsis a matter of serious concern and demanded that the chiefminister ask for an audit of the treasury of the directorateof accounts.

The state government has not conducted an audit of thetreasury recently, he said.

''There should be an inquiry because there is news thatseveral things from the strong room of the department havealso disappeared,'' the MLA claimed.

