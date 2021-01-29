Left Menu

Yogendra Yadav urges farmers to send one family member to Delhi borders

Urging all farmers across India to send one member of their family at Delhi borders to participate in the protest, Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav on Friday said the agitation against the three farm laws is not over.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:20 IST
Yogendra Yadav urges farmers to send one family member to Delhi borders
Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav on Delhi-UP border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Urging all farmers across India to send one member of their family at Delhi borders to participate in the protest, Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav on Friday said the agitation against the three farm laws is not over. Speaking at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, Yadav said 'four drops' of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait's tears washed the bad name that was given to the farmers, and added that "Modi ji and Yogi ji and all others must listen carefully, farmers will not go back from this movement humiliated and defamed."

Yadav said Delhi police has issued a look-out notice against the farmers' leaders and alleged that they (leaders) will be charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). "They are saying they will charge us under UAPA. They have changed us (union leaders) in many cases. They issued lookout notices against us, something that is issued against the absconding criminal trying to escape the country. I am asking the Delhi Police that they need to not issue the lookout notice against us. We are standing here. No Rakesh Tikait is trying to escape from the country," the Swaraj India chief said.

He asserted that farmers "will stay here and fight here." Yadav said farmers were attacked from 'four sides', which de-motivated them momentarily, "but the restrains you (protesting farmers) practiced yesterday that motivated the farmers across the country."

"My brother Rakesh Tikait's four drop of tears washed the bad name that was given to the farmers," Yadav added. The Swaraj India Chief reiterated that protesting farmers' unions were not behind the "violence in streets of Delhi and on Red Fort on Republic Day, but we take the moral responsibility of what happened...We will observe a day-long fast on Martyr's day on January 30," he said.

Yadav further said farmers will welcome anyone who wants to support them and asked all the farmers across the country, "who are listing, to send a member of their family here to participate in the protest." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lingard, Rojo set to leave Man United this transfer window

Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are set to leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.Lingard is moving to fellow Premier League team West Ham on loan until the end of the s...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after J&J vaccine data

U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment and added to worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors.Shares of Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 i...

Centre ensuring self-reliance of specific families, not every Indian: Congress MP

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday hit out at the central government over its Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and alleged that the Centre is only focused on ensuring the self-reliance of specific families and not every Indian. Atmarnirbhar...

Most WhatsApp users reconsidering its usage; Telegram leading as an alternative: Study

Most users of WhatsApp are reconsidering usage of the instant mobile messaging app and are looking for its alternative following policy changes proposed by the Facebook group firm, according to a study.The study, conducted by CyberMedia Res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021