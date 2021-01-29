CPI to discuss on Assembly polls in national council meet

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI): A two-day meeting of the CPI'snational council meeting to be held here from Saturday woulddiscuss preparations for the forthcoming Assembly electionsin Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam.

The meeting would also dwell into the alleged anti-people policies of the NDA government at the Centre, amongothers.

Addressing the CPI's national executive committeemeeting on Friday, the party general secretary D Raja saidthe Assembly elections are crucial to the CPI.

The meeting finalised the agenda for the national councilmeetings.

''There is a special agenda for the elections in Kerala,West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam. These polls arecritical ones for the Left...'', he said.

The preparations for the polls would be heard from therespective state leaders during the national councilmeetings, and the party's prospects in the elections can bediscussed, he said.

While the CPI is a part of the ruling LDF in Kerala, itis a constituent in the Left front in West Bengal.

Congress and the Left have formed an alliance for thepolls in the eastern state.

In his address, Raja alleged that the NDA government usedParliament to enact a number of anti-worker and anti-farmerlaws and the upsurge of working class, peasantry, studentsand women could be seen across the country against thealleged retrograde policies.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March last year,but some sources said the virus cases were reported inDecember or January, he claimed.

But the Modi government was busy in organising a welcomeparty to the then US President Donald Trump, he said.

The Assembly elections in Delhi happened around the sametime and the BJP-RSS decided to win the poll in the nationalcapital by polarising people, the CPI leader alleged.

The NDA government has been working in the interests ofcorporate houses, he said.

''Using the pandemic as a smokescreen, the governmentbrought out many policies which are really anti-national. So,we will discuss all these things,'' he said.

Raja further said the BJP's membership has increased inspite of the pandemic.

