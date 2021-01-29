Left Menu

Ex-minister Namassivayam gets rousing reception on return to Puducherry after joining BJP

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:26 IST
A rousing reception wasaccorded to former Puducherry minister A Namassivayam on hisreturn from Delhi, where he joined the BJP days after quittingthe ruling Congress, by the party workers and functionaries.

A large number of BJP workers who gathered atKanagachettykulam, a border village on the East Coast Road,raised slogans in praise of Namassivayam and several offeredhim garlands and bouquets as he entered the union territory ina convoy.

E.Theepainthan, who also resigned as MLA and from theCongress and embraced the BJP on Thursday, accompaniedNamassivayam.

The former minister offered worship at some of thetemples enroute and reached the headquarters of the BJP here.

Months ahead of the assembly elections in Puducherry, hehad quit as the PWD Minister on January 25 and also resignedas an MLA protesting what he said `siedlining' of seniorleaders in the Congress by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Both Namassivayam and Theepainthan joined the BJP in thepresence of its national general secretary Arun Singh andlater met party president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shahand a few other leaders.

The BJP has said their induction in the party will give abig boost to its organisation in the poll-bound Puducherry.

Nadda is scheduled to address a workers meeting of BJPbesides a public meeting here on January 31.

With the resignation of Namassivayam and Theepainthan,the assembly strength of the ruling Congress, which depends onthe outside support of the three-member DMK in the House, hasbeen reduced to 12 (including the Speaker).

Amid demands by opposition AIADMK that the governmentprove its majority in the assembly, Narayanasamy had onThursday asserted the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliancewas strong despite the exit of Namassivayam and would face theassembly polls, likely in April-May, with people's support.

The line up of the parties would be decided in course oftime and normally the political development in Puducherry islinked to the situation prevailing in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The DMK has recently hinted it wants to contest all 30seats in Puducherry, raising question marks on continuance ofthe alliance with Congress, though the two parties have saidtheir ties will continue in Tamil Nadu.

