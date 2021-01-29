Left Menu

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:17 IST
Mamata has turned West Bengal into a J&K: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of turning the conditions in her state similar to those in Jammu and Kashmir by her misgovernance.

The BJP MLA from Bairia, known for making controversial comments, also attacked farmer leader Rakesh Tikait dubbing him as 'lathait' (a lathi-wielding person) rather than a leader.

Claiming that Mamata Banerjee had no compassion in her heart, Singh told newspersons that ''through her misgovernance, she has turned the conditions in West Bengal similar to those in Jammu and Kashmir as Hindus have been forced to migrate from that state''.

The BJP leader said the Hindu samaj of West Bengal has now woken up and the BJP has also found a 'Vibhishan' to uproot Banerjee from power.

The BJP MLA also took a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying his continuance in active politics is good for the BJP as he helps the party through his kind of politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

