PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:42 IST
Karnataka Cong MLC caught allegedly watching porn during Council proceedings

Some Kannada news channels airedvisuals claiming that Congress MLC Prakash Rathod was watchingpornographic content on his mobile phone during proceedings inthe legislative council on Friday, a charge denied by him.

In the video, Rathod can be seen scrolling through somevisual content (blurred for the TV broadcast), during theproceedings.

Speaking to reporters, Rathod said he was looking formaterials stored on his mobile phone for a question to beposed to the government during the question hour and wasdeleting certain contents that he had received as the storagewas full.

''...when I was looking for question material, as therewere too many messages I was deleting them as my phone storagewas full ....what you (media) have seen or shown I don't know.

I will never do such things or see such things,'' he said.

In a similar incident in 2012, three Ministers werecaught on camera allegedly watching porn clipping on a mobilephone in the state assembly during its proceedings, causing anembarrassment to the then BJP government.

The three Ministers had resigned following the incident.

