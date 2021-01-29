Nagaland chief secy Temjen Toy laid to rest with guard of honour

Nagaland Chief Secretary TemjenToy was laid to rest in Kohima on Friday with a ceremonialguard of honour by the Nagaland Police.

A host of dignitaries, including ministers, advisors,MLAs and bureaucrats, were present.

Toy, 57, died on Thursday at his residence here aftera brief illness.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in his eulogy described Toyas a humble, upright and dedicated leader who excelled in allhis assignments.

Rio said Toy was a true bureaucrat and one of the bestofficers, expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereavedfamily.

Additional Chief Secretary and Finance CommissionerSentiyanger Imchen, who spoke on behalf of the IAS Associationof Nagaland, described Toy as a seasoned bureaucrat.

He was known for his administrative skill and the voidcreated by his sudden demise will be felt deeply in thegovernance of the state, Imchen said.

Toy's father Er I Lanu Toy thanked the stategovernment for organising such a grand reception in honour ofhis son on his last journey.

He also thanked Toy's colleagues and friends for theconstant support during his illness.

Eulogies were also given by the Ao Senden and KohimaAor Telongjem.

