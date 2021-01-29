Left Menu

Biden says action on COVID-19 stimulus needed "now"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:04 IST
President Joe Biden said on Friday that Congress needs to take immediate action on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, adding that economists overwhelmingly believe additional economic stimulus is needed.

"We have to act now," Biden told reporters at the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

