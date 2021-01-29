Left Menu

Congo's prime minister resigns after lawmakers vote him out

Tshisekedi dissolved the coalition late last year and has mustered enough support to sideline Kabilas party.Ilunkamba and other Kabila allies boycotted Wednesdays vote, saying in a letter to parliament that the decision was an unfounded political maneuver and unconstitutional.

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:33 IST
Congo's prime minister resigns after lawmakers vote him out
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook / Sylvestre Ilunga

Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba submitted his letter of resignation on Friday to Congo's president, two days after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for his ouster.

After 15 months heading the coalition government, he thanked President Felix Tshisekedi as well as the former head of state Joseph Kabila, now a senator, who helped put him in the post.

The National Assembly on Wednesday voted with 367 out of 377 votes to remove Ilunkamba, citing incompetence.

The move paves the way for Tshisekedi to appoint someone more loyal as he distances himself from a coalition formed with his predecessor, Kabila, the strongman who governed the impoverished Central African nation for 18 years.

Tshisekedi won the 2019 election despite widespread allegations of large-scale fraud by Kabila to keep his party in power. Tshisekedi became president, but Kabila's party retained initial control of the legislature. Tshisekedi dissolved the coalition late last year and has mustered enough support to sideline Kabila's party.

Ilunkamba and other Kabila allies boycotted Wednesday's vote, saying in a letter to parliament that the decision was an "unfounded political maneuver" and unconstitutional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-J&J vaccine effective in preventing severe disease; a mother's COVID-19 antibodies may protect newborns

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Johnson Johnson vaccine 66 effective in global trial Joh...

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood puts license in jeopardy by refusing mental health evaluation

L. Lin Wood, a lawyer who played a role in former President Donald Trumps attempts to overturn his election defeat, put his law license in jeopardy on Friday by saying on social media that he would not undergo a mental health evaluation req...

Empty halls, cancelled shots: France's COVID vaccine rollout falters

Renaud Georges was days from receiving his first coronavirus vaccine shot, an injection he hoped would allow him to hug his grandchildren for the first time in months. Then he received a text message informing him the appointment was cancel...

Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British governments concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.Qatar Airways also said South Africa an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021