Vietnam's Communist Party cuts short key congress amid COVID-19 outbreak
Vietnam's ruling Communist Party said it would cut short a key five-yearly congress on Saturday amid a new COVID-19 outbreak in several northern provinces that was detected earlier this week.
The congress will end on Monday, a day earlier than previously scheduled, state media reported. The reports did not say why the congress would end early.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
