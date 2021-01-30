Left Menu

Delhi Cong chief Anil Chaudhary terms R-Day violence as 'centre's conspiracy to defame farmers'

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Anil Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor rally, was a conspiracy by the central government to defame the farmer leaders and unions.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:36 IST
Delhi Cong chief Anil Chaudhary terms R-Day violence as 'centre's conspiracy to defame farmers'
DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Anil Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor rally, was a conspiracy by the central government to defame the farmer leaders and unions. "We condemn the violence that broke out in Delhi on Republic Day. We condemn the way in which the central government conspired to defame the farmer unions and farmer leaders on a day like Republic Day. It is unfortunate. A conspiracy was hatched to discredit this farmers' movement," Chaudhary told ANI at the Ghazipur border, where farmers have been camping for over two months.

"Through FIRs, farmers were declared as traitors. But I want to say that farmers are not afraid of going to jails. They are protesting as it the question of their existence," he added. The Congress leader also said that the party has been supporting the farmers' protest from day one and will continue to do so.

"Our party had protested outside governors' residence across the country. Rahul Gandhi submitted the signatures of farmers to President Ram Nath Kovind. We think that these laws are disastrous for the country and farmers and hence we support the protest," he added. During the tractor rally on January 26, 394 Delhi police personnel were injured and several public properties were damaged after farmers entered the national capital by breaking the barricades.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Lyriq Bent board HBO Max pilot ‘Verbatim’

Actors Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Rob Huebel, Lyriq Bent and Tate Donovan have joined HBO Max pilot Verbatim.The anthology series is based on Brett Weiners New York Times Op-Docs Series.According to Variety, the pilot follows the story of ...

Soccer-African football's interim boss to appeal FIFA ban

African footballs interim president Constant Omari Selemani said on Saturday he will appeal a decision to bar him from running for a seat on the FIFA Council.Selemani has served as acting president of the Confederation of African Football s...

UAE gov't adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals

The United Arab Emiratess government said on Saturday it has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors, and their families.The UAE cabinet, loc...

China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor begins operations

China National Nuclear Corp. said its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation nuclear reactor, started commercial operations on Saturday.The reactor, located in the city of Fuqing city in Chinas southeastern Fujia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021