Delhi Cong chief Anil Chaudhary terms R-Day violence as 'centre's conspiracy to defame farmers'

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Anil Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor rally, was a conspiracy by the central government to defame the farmer leaders and unions. "We condemn the violence that broke out in Delhi on Republic Day. We condemn the way in which the central government conspired to defame the farmer unions and farmer leaders on a day like Republic Day. It is unfortunate. A conspiracy was hatched to discredit this farmers' movement," Chaudhary told ANI at the Ghazipur border, where farmers have been camping for over two months.

"Through FIRs, farmers were declared as traitors. But I want to say that farmers are not afraid of going to jails. They are protesting as it the question of their existence," he added. The Congress leader also said that the party has been supporting the farmers' protest from day one and will continue to do so.

"Our party had protested outside governors' residence across the country. Rahul Gandhi submitted the signatures of farmers to President Ram Nath Kovind. We think that these laws are disastrous for the country and farmers and hence we support the protest," he added. During the tractor rally on January 26, 394 Delhi police personnel were injured and several public properties were damaged after farmers entered the national capital by breaking the barricades.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

