Maha guv pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:58 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Saturday observed a two-minute silence to mark the73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is alsoobserved as Martyrs' Day, an official said.

The governor offered floral tributes to the portraitof the father of the nation at Raj Bhavan here, the officialsaid.

January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day in memory ofthose who laid down their lives for India's independence.

At Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature building,officials garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, offeredtributes and observed a two-minute silence.

The Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Samiti paid homage at thelife-size statue of the Mahatma near Mantralaya, the statesecretariat here.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tributes toMahatma Gandhi at Rahuri in Ahmednagar district.

Pawar said Gandhiji led the nation during thecountry's freedom struggle based on the principles of truthand non-violence.

''Gandhiji wanted self-sufficient villages. MahatmaGandhi is not just an individual, but he is also a thought forthe welfare of mankind and world. The thought is immortal,'' hesaid.

