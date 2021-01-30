Left Menu

BJP will fight Tamil Nadu assembly elections with AIADMK: JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the party will fight the forthcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and other like-minded parties.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:43 IST
BJP will fight Tamil Nadu assembly elections with AIADMK: JP Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the party will fight the forthcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and other like-minded parties.

"I would like to share with you and declare here that the BJP has decided that in the coming times, BJP along with AIADMK and other like-minded parties will contest the elections," Nadda said at a rally here.

Elections are likely to be held for 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

First cases of UK strain of COVID-19 registered in Palestine's Bethlehem

Ramallah Palestine, January 30 ANISputnik The first two cases of a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom have been reported in Palestine, in the province of Bethlehem, governor Kamel Hmeid said on Satu...

Pak govt to join review proceedings of Supreme Court acquittals in Pearl murder case

The Pakistan government on Saturday announced that it would formally join the review proceedings initiated by the Sindh administration against the Supreme Courts acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his t...

Uttarakhand government to distribute interest-free loans to farmers on Feb 6

The Uttarakhand government will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to 25000 farmers and of upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers groups on February 6 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme. Chief Minister Trivendra ...

Schools for classes 6 to 12 in Uttarakhand to reopen from Feb 8

All schools of Uttarakhand will reopen from February 8 for classes 6 to 12, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Saturday, he said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021