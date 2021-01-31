Nadda claims to win 23 plus Assembly seats in Puducherry

Witnessing the enthusiasm in the crowd gathered during his address in the poll-bound Puducherry, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda claimed that his party will win 23 plus Assembly seats in the Union Territory. "Your enthusiasm gives me a clear indication that you are going to make it 23 plus (seats in the assembly). Development will take place and Puducherry will be corruption-free," said BJP president.

He further remarked that Puducherry will change for the better and Kamalam (Dragon fruit) will 'blossom'. "Puducherry will change and Kamalam will blossom," he said.

JP Nadda is on his one-day visit to poll-bound Puducherry, where he received a grand reception at his arrival. During his address, Nadda also hit out at Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy for not working efficiently for the Union Territory when he was a minister in the Government of India.

"When V Narayanaswamy was a minister in Government of India, he waived off the loan of Rs 5,000 crores of Jharkhand but he did not waive off the loan of Puducherry and now he is the Chief Minister. This kind of justice he did with Puducherry," said Nadda. Earlier, Nadda was on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. Both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to Assembly polls this year. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is the alliance partner of AIADMK. (ANI)

