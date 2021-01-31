Left Menu

British government working on COVID recovery plan for economy, says source

Britain's government is working on a recovery plan for the country's COVID-battered economy, a source said on Sunday, as ministers direct their attention to trying to restore growth for businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak have broken with the traditional, pro-market instincts of their Conservative Party and are on course to spend 280 billion pounds of public money in the current financial year to support jobs and businesses.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 18:02 IST
British government working on COVID recovery plan for economy, says source
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's government is working on a recovery plan for the country's COVID-battered economy, a source said on Sunday, as ministers direct their attention to trying to restore growth for businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak have broken with the traditional, pro-market instincts of their Conservative Party and are on course to spend 280 billion pounds of public money in the current financial year to support jobs and businesses. The government source said the finance ministry and cabinet office were working on a recovery plan after the Sunday Times reported that the government would provide a long-term blueprint that is likely to mean high state spending for a decade.

The Sunday Times also said Sunak would use his March 3 budget to extend government relief, including the furlough job protection scheme, business support loans, cuts in value-added tax, and perhaps the cut to stamp duty on property purchases which is due to expire at the end of March, until the virus is under control. Earlier this month, a leading British employers group called for another 7.6 billion pounds of immediate government help, saying they could not wait until the March budget.

The Sunday Times said Sunak would also announce that the support programmes will be phased out, probably this autumn, in favour of "a plan for jobs" to kick-start employment and a "plan for growth" to promote new industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia detains over 2,700 at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Police detained more than 2,700 people and broke up rallies in Moscow and across Russia on Sunday as supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny braved the bitter cold and a massive show of police force to demand he be set free. The nationw...

Luke Shaw is a big weapon for us, says de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea termed Luke Shaw as a big weapon while applauding the centre-backs performances in the ongoing 2020-21 season. Shaw has played 163 matches for United since making the switch to the club in 2014. Eve...

2 Deputy CMs lash out at Thackeray for raising border issue

Belagavi, Jan 31 PTI Two Deputy Chief Ministers ofKarnataka on Sunday lashed out at Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray for raking up the border and alleged he wasdoing so to divert attention from infighting in the coalitiongovernmen...

Sidharth Malhotra looks suave as cop in sneak peek from 'Thank God'

Dressed as a cop, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday shared a sneak-peek from his upcoming film Thank God. The Student of The Year star hopped on to Instagram and shared a stunning picture, as he shot for a sequence of the film.In t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021