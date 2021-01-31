Good governance requires good journalism: Deb

Tripura Chief Minister BiplabKumar Deb on Sunday said if the journalists in the statewanted good governance from him, he also require goodjournalism in return.

Deb was addressing the biennial conference of the TripuraJournalists' Union held at Agartala Press Club here.

''If you want good governance from me, I will also requiregood journalism from you,'' he said.

He underscored that there is always a relation betweengood governance and good journalism.

''Those who are running the government should keep in mindthat they came to power due to peoples support. Party is justa platform. Similarly, people are the main strength of thejournalists too.

''If joournalists think whatever they would broadcast orpublish, people will believe or accept, it is not right'', Debsaid.

Lauding journalists for their contribution during theCOVID-19 pandemic in the state, he said, people were immenselybenefitted due to positive and factual reporting.

Deb said that the journalists should remember that theirwrong reporting can cause harm to people.

''News report should be properly sourced from theconcerned officials. And in any case, if official quote is notavailable, or they refuse to speak, that should also bementioned in the report'', Deb said.

