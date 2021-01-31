Left Menu

BJP leader smells 'political conspiracy' behind R-Day violence

BJP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge PMurlidhar Rao on Sunday suspected a ''political conspiracy''behind the violence that broke out in Delhi during thefarmers' tractor rally last week.

Thousands of protesting cultivators had clashed withthe police on January 26 during the tractor rally called byfarmers' unions to highlight their demand for repeal of theCentre's three new farm laws.

Many protesters reached the Red Fort and entered themonument. Some even hoisted religious flags on its domes andthe flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag isunfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Talking to reporters here, Rao said, ''Gangsters andhistory-sheeters from Punjab were involved in rioting at theRed Fort on the Republic Day. Their videos are coming tolight.'' ''In the federal structure, law and order is a statesubject, but the Punjab government is not taking the January26 incidents seriously. A thought strikes the mind after aserious consideration whether there was some politicalconspiracy behind the entire incident?'' he added.

The BJP leader said that the Congress government inPunjab cannot escape from the accountability over the Delhiviolence.

He alleged that the Congress has lost the politicalvalues and it was conspiring and spreading confusion over thethree new farm laws.

At the cost of maligning the nations image, it istrying to defeat (the Modi government), he said.

''After losing elections in a row, the oppositionparties are not capable of protesting directly. In suchcircumstances, they are leaning on others to fire,'' he said.

He also claimed that most of the farmers were with thegovernment over the agriculture laws.

Rao was here to attend a meeting of newly-formed stateexecutive committee.

