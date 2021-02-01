Biden to meet with Republican senators to discuss COVID-19 relief plan

Biden to meet with Republican senators to discuss COVID-19 relief planReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 07:35 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Maine Senator Susan Collins along with other Republican senators to the White House to discuss a COVID-19 relief plan, the White House said on Sunday.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden spoke with Collins, who was one of 10 Republican senators who sent a letter to the president requesting a meeting. "The President spoke to Senator Collins, and invited her and other signers of the letter to come to the White House early this week for a full exchange of views," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
