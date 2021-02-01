Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Union Budget 2021-22, Mann ki Baat, farmers' protest dominate coverage

Various Urdu newspapers led with the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:46 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Union Budget 2021-22, Mann ki Baat, farmers' protest dominate coverage
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo/President of India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu newspapers led with the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Monday. Most publications reported that Bharatiya Kisaan Union Leader Rakesh Tikait thanked the prime minister for his initiative but asserted that the farmers will hold discussions and will not reach an agreement under pressure.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper led with the Union Budget 2021-22. It reported that the focus of the budget will be on villages and the poor and there is an expectation of a big announcement in the health sector. The publication also carried the news of farmers' protest and reported that BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said they were ready to hold talks with the government on the farm laws, but only after the protesting farmers are released.

It also covered "Mann ki Baat" and reported that PM Modi said that the nation was saddened by the insult to the tricolour during the tractor rally on January 26. Hindustan Express: The newspaper carried the news of farmers' protest and reported that a Khap Panchayat was organised in which people of 84 villages participated in Baghpat.

Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the budget today was the second lead. It also highlighted Rajasthan local body polls results in which the Congress won 52 seats out of 90.

It also carried the news of a journalist who was reporting at Singhu border being sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt proposes to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill.

Govt proposes to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill....

Govt proposes deep ocean mission with outlay of more than Rs 4,000 cr over five years: FM.

Govt proposes deep ocean mission with outlay of more than Rs 4,000 cr over five years FM....

FM announces 7 port projects worth more than Rs 2K cr via PPP mode

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment.These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership PPP mode, Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech....

Govt proposes Rs 2.24 lakh cr outlay for healthcare in 2021-22: FM

The government on Monday proposed Rs 2,23,846 crore Budget outlay for health and well being for 2021-22, compared to Rs 94,452 crore in the current fiscal, an increase of 137 per cent.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed Rs 35,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021