Not allowed to work, will quit the party: two-time TMC MLA

Amid ongoing exodus from TMC ahead ofthe assembly polls, two-time MLA from Diamond Harbour DipakHaldar Monday lashed out at the party leadership for notallowing him to work for the masses, and said he would quitthe party soon, fuelling speculations of his possibleswitchover to the BJP.

Haldar, however, remained tight-lipped on joining thesaffron camp.

''I am a two-time MLA. But, since 2017, I am not allowedto work properly for the masses. Despite informing theleadership, no action was taken to improve the situation. I amnot informed about any party programme. I am answerable to thepeople of my constituency and supporters.

''So I have decided to quit the party. I will send myresignation to the district and state president soon,'' hesaid.

For the last few months, Haldar has been speakingagainst the party leadership.

Haldar, considered to be a close associate of BJP leaderSovan Chatterjee, since his days in the TMC, recently met thelatter at his residence in South Kolkata.

The TMC leadership declined to comment on the matter.

In 2015, Haldar was suspended from the party after he wasarrested for his alleged involvement in a clash between rivalfactions of the party's students' front in a district'scollege.

Later he was out on bail and was reinstated in the party.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when the BJP bagged 18seats, just four less than the ruling TMC and emerged as itsmain challenger in Bengal, 17 MLAs of the Trinamool Congress,one TMC MP, three belonging to the Congress the CPI(M) eachand one from CPI have crossed over to the saffron camp.

However, except for the former state cabinet ministersSuvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, none of them resigned asMLAs.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly arelikely to be held in April-May this year.

