Shivpal Yadav will soon be part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, claims Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday claimed that Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, will soon be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

The Morcha is a front of like-minded political parties led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former BJP ally.

''Two days ago, I met Shivpal Yadav in Lucknow and he is ready to be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha,'' Rajbhar told PTI on Monday. About whether Yadav will forge ties with the Samajwadi Party, he said, ''Shivpal Yadav will not go with the SP. They are not giving importance to him.'' Shivpal Yadav had formed PSP (Lohia) in October, 2018, after parting ways with the Samajwadi Party over differences with his nephew and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Rajbhar also said that during the meeting, Shivpal Yadav spoke to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over phone.

When asked to elaborate on the conversation between Yadav and Owaisi, the SBSP chief said, ''Shivpal Yadav will meet Owaisi in Delhi on February 10. After this meeting, Yadav will join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.'' In December last year, Owaisi announced his party's intention to fight the next Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of a front led by Om Prakash Rajbhar.

