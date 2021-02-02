Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says may begin working on new constitution

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday his ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies may start work on drafting a new constitution, less than four years after overhauling the previous constitution to grant his office sweeping powers.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:26 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says may begin working on new constitution
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday his ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies may start work on drafting a new constitution, less than four years after overhauling the previous constitution to grant his office sweeping powers. Turks had voted in favour of the constitutional changes in 2017, leading the country to switch from a parliamentary democracy to an executive presidential system despite strong backlash from opposition parties and critics.

Erdogan was elected president under the new system in 2018, with sweeping executive powers that opposition parties described as a "one-man regime". The AKP and their Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) allies have defended the system, saying it created a streamlined state apparatus. "Perhaps, the time has come for Turkey to once again discuss a new constitution," Erdogan said following a cabinet meeting in Ankara. "If we reach an understanding with our alliance partner, we may mobilise for a new constitution in the coming period," he said, adding that efforts should be transparent and shared with the public.

"No matter how much we change, it is not possible to erase the signs of coup and tutelage that have been inserted into the spirit of the constitution", he said, adding he was upset that previous such attempts had foundered over the main opposition's "uncompromising stance". Erdogan's remarks come weeks after MHP leader Devlet Bahceli suggested constitutional changes to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) for separatism, a move the HDP condemned as an attempt to silence six million votes.

Bahceli has long been a fierce critic of the HDP and, like Erdogan, accuses it of links to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who have fought a 36-year-old insurgency in southeast Turkey. The HDP denies this. "Work on a constitution is not something that can be done under the shadow of groups linked to the terrorist organisation (PKK) with people whose mental and emotional ties to their country are broken," Erdogan said on Monday, without specifying.

Rights groups and Turkey's Western allies have criticised what they see as increasing authoritarianism and threats to the rule of law under Erdogan, especially since a 2016 coup attempt that prompted sweeping crackdowns on his perceived opponents in public services, the military and elsewhere. Turkish authorities have rejected the accusations, saying the measures were necessary for national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sketched out a path on Monday to overcome the U.S.-Iranian impasse over who goes first in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying the EU foreign policy chief could choreograph the moves....

'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is developing a streaming television series set in the movies fictional kingdom of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.The new series for the Disney streaming service will be created as part of a five-...

Mexican president sends initiative to modify electricity industry law to Congress

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador sent an initiative to Congress on Monday proposing to modify the electricity industry law to give preference to the energy produced by the state-owned CFE.Legislators are required to discuss the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, retail surge drives silver to 8-year high

Global shares rebounded from last weeks steep sell-off and silver prices surged on Monday as retail investors expanded their social media-fueled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.A shift in the retail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021