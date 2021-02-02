Left Menu

Not just Navalny: economic pain also behind Russian protests

"I can imagine what kind of bonus doctors get: about 17,000 roubles ($223)," said the 24-year-old student, who declined to give her surname for fear of repercussions with the authorities. "And it (the video) really got to me, it was the last straw, and I decided to protest." Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of major cities across the country on Jan. 23, and just over a week later, although numbers were smaller.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:57 IST
Not just Navalny: economic pain also behind Russian protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The trigger for some of the biggest protests to sweep Russia in years was the arrest of opposition politician and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was detained on his return to the country last month after surviving poisoning by a nerve agent.

The anger runs deeper, however, and some protesters, young and old, say they have also taken to the streets to vent their frustration over declining living standards and the perceived gap between a small, wealthy elite and ordinary people. Real incomes fell 3.5% last year, unemployment is at its highest since 2011 and the economy in 2020, hit hard by the pandemic, is estimated to have suffered its sharpest contraction in 11 years.

Disenchantment over inequality was targeted by Navalny in a YouTube video, released shortly after his detention and viewed more than 106 million times, which showcased a 100 billion-rouble ($1.31 billion) palace complex in southern Russia. Navalny alleged its ultimate owner was President Vladimir Putin, an allegation the Kremlin denies. Since then Putin's former judo sparring partner has said he owned it.

Alexandra, who protested in Moscow on Jan. 23, said she was shocked by the video, especially at a time when medics were battling the coronavirus pandemic. "I can imagine what kind of bonus doctors get: about 17,000 roubles ($223)," said the 24-year-old student, who declined to give her surname for fear of repercussions with the authorities.

"And it (the video) really got to me, it was the last straw, and I decided to protest." Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of major cities across the country on Jan. 23, and just over a week later, although numbers were smaller. Officials say protest leaders' estimates of the crowds were exaggerated.

Police arrested thousands of people on both days, and over the weekend in central Moscow, hundreds of riot police were deployed to quell dissent. 'HERE FOR MY GRANNY'

While many protesters rallied under the banner of Navalny, who they say has been persecuted by authorities because of his opposition to Putin, it was not the only reason for risking arrest. The Kremlin denies treating Navalny unfairly. Sonya, a young protester in Moscow on Jan. 31, said she supported the opposition firebrand, but was also motivated by an economic squeeze.

"(Our) country is in complete chaos ... look at how pensioners live," she told Reuters, as she wielded a golden toilet brush, a symbol of protest inspired by the alleged presence of such brushes in the property that Navalny showcased. "I am here for my family, for my granny. I will live in this country for many years to come, but I want my relatives to live better than now."

The rouble is falling on fears of new Western sanctions over the Navalny case. That threatens to push up inflation, which hit 4.9% last year, further above the central bank's target of 4%. Putin himself has expressed concern about rising food prices, a phenomenon that prompted the government to introduce export taxes on some foodstuffs to keep them in the country and cool prices.

Re-elected for a fourth time in 2018, Putin pledged that real disposable incomes would steadily rise and that the poverty rate would drop to 6.5% by 2024. Those two goals have now been postponed by six years to 2030, with officials citing the pandemic as the reason.

The number of people in Russia living below the poverty line hit 18.8 million, or 12.8% of Russia's total, in the third quarter of last year, official data show. The number of people in that category rose by 700,000 compared to 2019. ($1 = 76.0552 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sketched out a path on Monday to overcome the U.S.-Iranian impasse over who goes first in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying the EU foreign policy chief could choreograph the moves....

'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is developing a streaming television series set in the movies fictional kingdom of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.The new series for the Disney streaming service will be created as part of a five-...

Mexican president sends initiative to modify electricity industry law to Congress

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador sent an initiative to Congress on Monday proposing to modify the electricity industry law to give preference to the energy produced by the state-owned CFE.Legislators are required to discuss the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, retail surge drives silver to 8-year high

Global shares rebounded from last weeks steep sell-off and silver prices surged on Monday as retail investors expanded their social media-fueled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.A shift in the retail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021