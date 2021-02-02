We do not spend lot of time talking or thinking about Trump: WH

The White House on Monday said it does not spend a lot of time talking or thinking about former US president Donald Trump.

''This may be hard to believe. We do not spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about President Trump here, former President Trump, to be very clear,'' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

''I think that the question is probably more appropriate for the Republican members, who are looking for ways to support a bipartisan package and whether that gives them space. But I cannot say we miss him on Twitter,'' she said.

Psaki was responding to a question on Trump's Twitter account being banned.

''(Former) President Trump has been barred from a lot of social media sites. Just curious whether you think his absence has made your job any easier or the White House's job any easier as it kind of goes forward on these COVID negotiations,'' a reporter asked.

