Myanmar's NLD party urges release of Suu Kyi, others 'as soon as possible'Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:06 IST
The executive committee of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) party has called in a statement posted on Facebook for the release by the army of Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted President Win Myint and others "as soon as possible".
The statement posted on a verified Facebook page of party official May Win Myint also called for an acknowledgement of the results of last year's election won by the NLD and for the parliament session due to start this week to be held.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
