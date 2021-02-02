Couple reunites amid dumping of homeless people out of Indore

Even though Indore civic body'sact of dumping homeless elderly people out of the city hascaused widespread outrage, the incident has also led to thereunion of a woman with her husband who had gone missing.

When Pushpa Salvi saw photos and videos on socialmedia of some homeless people who were taken out of the citylast Friday, she recognised her husband Anil Salvi (50) amongthem, sitting on Nipania bypass road on Indore's outskirts.

The man, who is mentally disturbed, left his home herelast month. The woman, after being unable to find him, hadsubsequently lodged a missing person's complaint with police.

Last week, she recognised her husband in the visualsof some homeless people who were dumped out of the city.

''I had filed a missing person's report at ChandanNagar police station after I did not find him. On January 29,I got a call from someone that my husband was found in Nipaniaarea following which I took a taxi to go there,'' the womantold reporters here on Tuesday.

The woman, aged around 48, said she did not know theexact way and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) employeesguided the cab driver following which she reached the spot.

''My husband was lying down there with five-seven otherelderly persons,'' the woman said, alleging that the IMC staffdid not help in bringing her husband back home.

The woman said she first took her husband to a mentalhospital where doctors gave him medicines, following which shebrought him back home on January 29 late evening.

A civic official said it is a matter of happiness thata family got back its missing member.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Tomarsaid the missing person's report was filed on January 15.

''Now, he has been found and reunited with his family,''he said.

On Friday, a video on social media showed municipalworkers dumping some homeless elderly persons outside thecity, drawing a sharp criticism from various quarters.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) hassought a report from the state's chief secretary, Indoredivisional commissioner, district collector and IMC chief.

District Magistrate Manish Singh on Sunday said he hasapologised to God for the local administration's action.

The local administration has now been by providingfood and shelter to such people, and has asked officials totreat them with ''sensitivity and humanity''.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj SinghChouhan suspended an IMC official in connection with theincident.

The civic body has also removed two temporaryemployees from the job.

