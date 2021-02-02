Left Menu

BJP says door shut, no more mass joinings from TMC

From now on, the joinings would be very selective and that too after scrutiny, he added.The decision has been taken amid rising infighting within the partys West Bengal unit, often snowballing into the open, a senior state BJP leader said.In many cases, the district leadership is not happy with the mass inductions.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:27 IST
BJP says door shut, no more mass joinings from TMC

The BJP has decided to stop mass joinings from the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal amid growing resentment within the saffron party over rampant inductions without scrutiny, senior leaders said on Tuesday.

''Selective'' inductions would be made henceforth, that too after consultations with the local leadership, they said.

''We don't want the BJP to turn into the B-team of the TMC by inducting leaders who don't have a clean image. We don't want people, facing allegations or are involved in immoral or illegal activities, to join our party,'' BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

''So henceforth, mass joinings would not take place. From now on, the joinings would be very selective and that too after scrutiny,'' he added.

The decision has been taken amid rising infighting within the party's West Bengal unit, often snowballing into the open, a senior state BJP leader said.

''In many cases, the district leadership is not happy with the mass inductions. It has led to infightings and the matter has not gone down well with the central leadership,'' he said.

The BJP is working on a mechanism for leaders and cadres of other parties who want to switch over, he said.

The mechanism will be in place to ascertain whether they have a good image in the public, the state party leader said.

''Although the central and state leaderships would take the final call regarding the joinings, but those who wish to join also need to get a no-objection certificate from the local or district leadership of the party,'' he said.

Several former TMC leaders who are being probed for corruption have switched over to the BJP in the last few years.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has inducted 18 MLAs and an MP of the Trinamool Congress, three MLAs each from the CPI(M) and the Congress, and one MLA from the CPI.

Except for former ministers Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, none of the MLAs have resigned from the assembly.

Reacting to the development, the Trinamool Congress said the BJP's decision reflects that it has lost the plot in Bengal.

''The BJP neither has leaders nor has a face in Bengal. So, it was poaching leaders from other parties,'' TMC spokesperson Sougata Roy said.

''It has led to infighting within the party, so it has nothing to do rather than shutting its doors. It has lost the plot ahead of the elections,'' he added.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are likely to be held in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tigray opposition parties assert 50,000-plus civilian deaths

A trio of opposition parties in Ethiopias embattled Tigray region estimates that more than 50,000 civilians have been killed in the three-month conflict, and they urge the international community to intervene before a humanitarian disaster ...

Ugandan opposition say 3,000 of their supporters seized since November

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine and his party said on Tuesday that around 3,000 of his supporters had been detained or abducted by state agents since November, when protests flared over his arrest during a presidential election campaign...

GameStop trading resumes after brief halt as shares tumble

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp resumed trading on the New York Stock Exchange after being briefly halted following a 42 slump when the markets opened on Tuesday.The stock has been at the heart of a battle between amateur investo...

Iran deepens breach of nuclear deal at underground enrichment site

Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord. Tehran has rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021