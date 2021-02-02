UK, EU leaders to meet over looming end of N. Ireland Brexit grace period

UK, EU leaders to meet over looming end of N. Ireland Brexit grace periodReuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:35 IST
Leaders from Britain and the European Union will meet on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming end of the grace period for businesses trading in Northern Ireland to adapt their supply systems to the post-Brexit reality, minister Michael Gove said.
Gove said he would be writing to vice president Maros Sefcovic later on Tuesday to outline some specific steps on the end of the grace period, which is due to expire at the end of March.
"Tomorrow I'll be meeting with him, and also with the First Minister and the Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Executive in order to make sure we can make rapid progress through the joint committee," he told lawmakers.
