BJP appoints in-charges for poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

BJP appoints in-charges for poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu, PuducherryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:16 IST
The BJP on Tuesday appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi its assembly election in-charges for Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, the party said on Tuesday.
Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed in-charge for the assembly polls in Puducherry, the party added.
Union ministers Jitendra Singh and V K Singh will be co-incharges for the assembly polls in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively, the statement added.
Karnataka deputy chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be co-incharges for Kerala and Puducherry polls respectively, the BJP said.
Assembly polls are slated in these states in April-May.
