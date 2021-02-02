Left Menu

BJP appoints in-charges for poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:16 IST
BJP appoints in-charges for poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi its assembly election in-charges for Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, the party said on Tuesday.

Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed in-charge for the assembly polls in Puducherry, the party added.

Union ministers Jitendra Singh and V K Singh will be co-incharges for the assembly polls in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively, the statement added.

Karnataka deputy chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be co-incharges for Kerala and Puducherry polls respectively, the BJP said.

Assembly polls are slated in these states in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate's McConnell wants "even more sanctions" on Myanmar military

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hopes that the United States will quickly determine that the recent takeover in Myanmar is a military coup, clearing the way for imposing additional sanctions.We already have ...

Rules being framed under Citizenship Amendment Act, House committees have granted extension: MHA

The rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA are under preparation and the committees on Subordinate Legislation of the two Houses have granted an extension of time, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.In a written reply, ...

Disposable face masks can be recycled to make roads to tackle COVID-generated waste, says study

Researchers have shown how disposable face masks could be recycled to make roads, in a circular economy solution to pandemic-generated waste. Their study shows that using the recycled face mask material to make just one-kilometre of a two-l...

10,752 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 3 years: Govt in Lok Sabha

A total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violation have taken place along Indias border with Pakistan in the last three years in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Union Minister of State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021