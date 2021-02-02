Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh SEC visits sarpanch candidate whose husband was found dead

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday visited the family of sarpanch candidate Pushpavati of East Godavari's Gollalagunta village in Andhra Pradesh after her husband was found dead in suspicious condition on Monday evening.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday visited the family of sarpanch candidate Pushpavati of East Godavari's Gollalagunta village in Andhra Pradesh after her husband was found dead in suspicious condition on Monday evening. While speaking to the media, the SEC said that he has consoled the bereaved family and asked the police to provide security to the family.

"We will consider the feelings of sarpanch candidate over the postponement of election in Gollalagunta panchayat," Ramesh Kumar said adding that the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem. Pushpavati is contesting for a sarpanch post in Gollalagunta village with the support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Her husband Srinivas Reddy was missing since Sunday and was found dead on Monday evening.

TDP has alleged that Srinivas Reddy was killed by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) goons. The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state beginning February 9. The polling for the final phase of elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

