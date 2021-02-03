Left Menu

Onus of running house remains with party in power, our duty is to raise questions, says Cong legislator

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has said that Parliament was a platform for debate and discussion and the onus of smooth running of the House lies with the party in power.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:46 IST
Onus of running house remains with party in power, our duty is to raise questions, says Cong legislator
Congress Rajyasabha MP Shakti Gohil. (Photo/ Twitter @shaktisinhgohil). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has said that Parliament was a platform for debate and discussion and the onus of smooth running of the House lies with the party in power.

Gohil's remarks come in the wake of proceedings in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday when the Upper House was adjourned multiple times and finally proceedings were brought to a halt for the day amid sloganeering, protests and walkout by opposition members demanding a discussion on the farmers' protest over the three new farm bills. "In our tenure, BJP leader Arun Jaitley used to say stalling the house is a weapon for opposition parties in Parliamentary practice. While the UPA was in power, it put important works on hold and held discussion and listened to voice of the opposition," Gohil said.

"We are fighting and raising the voice for whom? For those farmers who have been agitating for more than two and a half months at the borders of Delhi. Many of them have died, they are being harassed, the BJP goons attack them with stones and Police remain, spectators,... fixing nails on the road... this is not good for the country and must be debated," he said. The Congress MP pointed out that opposition parties had moved a motion calling for the suspension of business of the day to take up discussion on the ongoing agitation by farmers on Delhi borders but the "egoistic BJP Government" was not ready to conduct a discussion.

According to sources opposition party leaders had met after the Upper House adjourned to chalk out a strategy for Wednesday. Sources said that the offer of the Rajya Sabha Chairman was also discussed that opposition should let the Upper House run and discussion hours can be extended but no final decision was taken as a few parties had difference of opinion.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned three times before being finally adjourned for the day on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sevilla edges Almería 1-0 to reach Copa del Rey semifinals

Lucas Ocampos scored a second-half winner as Sevilla defeated second-division Almera 1-0 to advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time since 2018.Ocampos netted with a header from a cross by Suso Fernndez in the 67th minute o...

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021