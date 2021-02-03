Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federationReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 14:21 IST
Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Wednesday.
With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of France's iconic third rows, winning 32 caps with Les Bleus, five of them as captain.
FFR president Bernard Laporte hailed him as a "monument" of French rugby.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)