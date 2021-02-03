LS proceedings adjourned for 20 mins as opposition disrupts Question Hour over farm laws

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for about 20 minutes till 4.30 PM on Wednesday after opposition members disrupted the Question Hour over the three new farm laws.

As soon as the proceedings started at 4 PM, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of protesting farmers, saying that the matter is maligning the image of the country.

''We are concerned,'' he said.

Urging members to return to their seats, Speaker Om Birla said they should maintain the dignity of the House or he will have to take disciplinary actions against those who violate norms.

He said the Question Hour is important and it should go on.

But opposition members refused to relent forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till 4.30 PM.

Several farmer unions have been staging protests at various border points of Delhi demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

Members of the Congres, DMK, Trinamool, and Bhagwant Mann of the AAP were at the forefront of raising slogans against the farm laws and the treatment meted out to the protesting farmers.

