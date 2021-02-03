Left Menu

BJP leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law joins TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:36 IST
BJP leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law joins TMC

A BJP leader, who the TrinamoolCongress said is a brother-in-law of the saffron party'snational vice-president Mukul Roy, rejoined the ruling partyof West Bengal on Wednesday.

Srijan Roy returned to the TMC months before theassembly elections in the state amid the exodus from the partyto the BJP.

Handing over the party flag to Srijan Roy and twoothers, TMC spokesperson and West Bengal minister Bratya Basusaid that he was a TMC veteran who had switched sides to theBJP in 2019.

Basu said that Srijan Roy is a brother-in-law of MukulRoy.

Mukul Roy, who was once considered the number two inthe TMC, defected to the BJP in 2017.

''The politics which is going on in West Bengal isagainst our ideals. We need to strengthen the hands of partysupremo Mamata Banerjee to ensure that secularism flourishesin the state,'' Srijan Roy said after coming back to the TMC.

Besides him, Bengali film actor and model NilanjanaMajumdar and lawyer Jyotiprakash Chattopadhyay, also joinedthe TMC.

Basu said that Chattopadhyay represented TMC leadersin the Narada sting tapes case in the Calcutta High Court.

People resembling Trinamool Congress MPs, ministersand MLAs were seen receiving money in lieu of promised favoursin the Narada sting tapes in 2016.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly arelikely to be held in April-May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, Japan express serious concern over East, South China Seas situation

Foreign and defence ministers from Japan and Britain said in a statement on Wednesday they had serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas and that they strongly opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status ...

Russia accuses West of Navalny hysteria, Kremlin backs tough protest policing

Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, and the Kremlin said police had been right to use force to break up protests over his imprisonment. A Moscow court on...

WHO-led COVAX vaccine scheme agrees new supply deal with India's Serum

Indias Serum Institute will supply 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax to the COVAX vaccine scheme as part of a new long-term deal, head of the U.N. Childrens Fund said on Wednesday. UNICEF chief Henr...

BMC unveils Rs 39,038 cr budget, keeps tax structure unchanged

The Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation BMC on Wednesday unveiled Rs 39,038.83 crorebudget for the year 2021-22.In a relief to citizens, no additional civic tax orlicence fee was proposed in the budget by the BMC, thecountrys richest civic bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021