WB govt asks BJP to approach local authorities for Rath Yatra

West Bengal government has askedBJP to approach local authorities entrusted to look after lawand order in connection with the saffron party's communicationon its 'Rath Yatra' programme in February and March which willcover all constituencies of the poll-bound state.

The BJP had on February 1 written to the state chiefsecretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay about its 'Rath Yatra'programme so that the administration ''may prepare modalitiesof relevant support system for a peaceful conduct of theprogramme''.

In a letter to state BJP vice-president PratapBanerjee, the government directed the party to ''approachappropriate authorities at local levels entrusted withmaintenance of law and order including assemblies andprocessions etc, under relevant laws/ regulations''.

The BJP has decided to carry out a peaceful politicalprogramme throughout West Bengal in the form of 'Rath Yatra'in February and March covering all constituencies of WestBengal, sources in the party said.

The 'Rath Yatra' will be held before the assemblypolls due in April-May.

The election is crucial for BJP, which has emerged asthe main opposition party in the politically polarised stateas it will seek to deseat from power the 10-year-old TrinamoolCongress government of Mamata Banerjee.

