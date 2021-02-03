Left Menu

WB govt asks BJP to approach local authorities for Rath Yatra

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:17 IST
WB govt asks BJP to approach local authorities for Rath Yatra

West Bengal government has askedBJP to approach local authorities entrusted to look after lawand order in connection with the saffron party's communicationon its 'Rath Yatra' programme in February and March which willcover all constituencies of the poll-bound state.

The BJP had on February 1 written to the state chiefsecretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay about its 'Rath Yatra'programme so that the administration ''may prepare modalitiesof relevant support system for a peaceful conduct of theprogramme''.

In a letter to state BJP vice-president PratapBanerjee, the government directed the party to ''approachappropriate authorities at local levels entrusted withmaintenance of law and order including assemblies andprocessions etc, under relevant laws/ regulations''.

The BJP has decided to carry out a peaceful politicalprogramme throughout West Bengal in the form of 'Rath Yatra'in February and March covering all constituencies of WestBengal, sources in the party said.

The 'Rath Yatra' will be held before the assemblypolls due in April-May.

The election is crucial for BJP, which has emerged asthe main opposition party in the politically polarised stateas it will seek to deseat from power the 10-year-old TrinamoolCongress government of Mamata Banerjee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, Japan express serious concern over East, South China Seas situation

Foreign and defence ministers from Japan and Britain said in a statement on Wednesday they had serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas and that they strongly opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status ...

Russia accuses West of Navalny hysteria, Kremlin backs tough protest policing

Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, and the Kremlin said police had been right to use force to break up protests over his imprisonment. A Moscow court on...

WHO-led COVAX vaccine scheme agrees new supply deal with India's Serum

Indias Serum Institute will supply 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax to the COVAX vaccine scheme as part of a new long-term deal, head of the U.N. Childrens Fund said on Wednesday. UNICEF chief Henr...

BMC unveils Rs 39,038 cr budget, keeps tax structure unchanged

The Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation BMC on Wednesday unveiled Rs 39,038.83 crorebudget for the year 2021-22.In a relief to citizens, no additional civic tax orlicence fee was proposed in the budget by the BMC, thecountrys richest civic bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021