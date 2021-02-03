PM's niece seeks BJP ticket to contest Ahmedabad civic polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi'sniece Sonal Modi has sought a ticket from the ruling BJP inGujarat to fight the upcoming civic body polls in Ahmedabadcity.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Sonal Modi said shehas sought the ticket, from Bodakdev ward of the AhmedabadMunicipal Corporation, in her capacity as a BJP worker, not asa relative of the PM, and claimed she fulfills criteria fornomination.

Sonal Modi, a homemaker in her late 30s, is thedaughter of PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, who owns a fairprice shop in the city and is also the president of theGujarat Fair Price Shops Association.

The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives ofparty leaders and workers will not be considered for ticketallocation for the upcoming polls.

''I have sought ticket from reserved women seat inBodakdev ward. I was active as a BJP worker in the past buttook a break to raise my children.

''Now, since my children have grown up, I can dedicatemore time for people. That is the reason I have decided tojump into electoral fray,'' Sonal Modi said.

She said she qualifies to get party nomination tocontest the polls.

''Though the BJP has set some criteria, I believe Iqualify for the ticket. I have sought the ticket in mycapacity as a BJP worker, not as a relative of the PM.

''Even if I am not given the ticket, I will remainactive in the party as a dedicated worker,'' she said.

Meanwhile, Prahlad Modi backed his daughter's decisionto seek party nod to fight polls, saying all his familymembers are free to take their own decisions.

''This is not a case of nepotism. My family never usedNarendra Modi's name for our own benefit. We all earn our ownbread and butter. Even I run a ration shop.

''I have not visited Narendra Modi's bungalow after hebecame the PM, let alone my children,'' said Prahlad Modi.

Notably, BJP's state parliamentary board is still inthe process of finalising candidates for local body electionsin Gujarat.

On February 1, the BJP had said it will not give polltickets to relatives of party leaders.

Also, the ruling party had said it will not considerBJP workers who are above the age of 60 and those who havefinished three terms as councillors for ticket allocation.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat,including Ahmedabad, will take place on February 21, whilevoting in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

